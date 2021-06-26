County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.44. 593,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

