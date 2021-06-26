Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

SFSHF remained flat at $$13.61 during trading on Monday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

