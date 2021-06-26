SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. 1,181,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,670. The stock has a market cap of $694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.