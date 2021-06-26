SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $10,527.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00164515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.47 or 1.00185545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

