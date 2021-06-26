Velas Market Capitalization Tops $88.80 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $88.80 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.