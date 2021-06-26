Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

CCA traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$114.00. 104,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,655. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.18.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Insiders sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

