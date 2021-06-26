Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 401,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 541,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,713. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

