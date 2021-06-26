Frontier (FRONT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.27 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and $6.27 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

