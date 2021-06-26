Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,888 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 667,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

