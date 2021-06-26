Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. 4,280,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

