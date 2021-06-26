$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.18. 226,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,983. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $942.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

