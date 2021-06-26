Azuki Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,532.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $70,532.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00164705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00094570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.24 or 1.00032190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

