Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,954. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

