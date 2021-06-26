$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CCS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 1,242,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

