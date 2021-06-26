$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 354,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

