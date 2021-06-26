Ideaology Hits One Day Volume of $474,262.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $474,262.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

