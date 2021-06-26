Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Materialise reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 384,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

