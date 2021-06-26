Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.23. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HMST stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,646. The company has a market capitalization of $885.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.