$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $21.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 7,075,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,688. The company has a market cap of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

