$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.02. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

