Particl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,621.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00347533 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,829,519 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,554 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

