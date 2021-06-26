Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $102.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

GCMG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 5,638,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,385. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

