Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells 10,700 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,471.50.

FIL traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.99. 82,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.11. Filo Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.