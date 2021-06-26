Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $192.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $200.50 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $841.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $894.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,033,581 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 440,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,261. The company has a market capitalization of $702.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.