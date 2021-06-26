$158.14 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $158.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

