Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.53. 1,996,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,767. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.