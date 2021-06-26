Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $318.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $10.12 on Wednesday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.