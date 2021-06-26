Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.