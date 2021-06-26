Modefi (MOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $561,331.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Modefi has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $561,331.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,375,653 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

