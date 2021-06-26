HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

