Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post $1.74 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Gartner posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 43.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Gartner by 318.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.95. 814,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,156. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

