Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,805,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.