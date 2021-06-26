Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,570.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $2,570.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000173 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,675.78 or 0.98924890 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,192,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

