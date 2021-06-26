Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,302. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

