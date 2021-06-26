Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8,868.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $164,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

