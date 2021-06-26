Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

