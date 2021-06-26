Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,445,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $66,774,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The company has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.