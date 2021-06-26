Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

