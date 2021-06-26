$242.81 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $242.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $945.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $987.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

SMPL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

