Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $266,946.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

