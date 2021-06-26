Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $574,047.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001955 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

