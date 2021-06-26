$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.16. 286,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,113. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

