Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 16,951 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

