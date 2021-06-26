Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. 637,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

