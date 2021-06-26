Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $117.25. 5,229,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

