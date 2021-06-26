Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

