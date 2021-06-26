EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.