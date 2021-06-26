FLO (FLO) Hits Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

