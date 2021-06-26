Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $59,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,131,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

BFAM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,568. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

