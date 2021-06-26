RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 558,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.58. 766,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,234. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

